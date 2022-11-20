wrestling / News

Saraya Wins Her In-Ring Return Match At AEW Full Gear (Clips)

November 19, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Full Gear Saraya Image Credit: AEW

Saraya had her first wrestling match in five years tonight at AEW Full Gear, defeating Britt Baker. After initially feigning problems with her neck, Saraya fought an entire match against Baker and eventually won with the move formerly known as the RamPaige. She celebrated with her brother Zak Zodiac when the match was over.

