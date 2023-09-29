Saraya Wishes She Could Redo Her AEW Debut Match

Saraya says she wishes she could re-do her first match in AEW. The AEW Women’s World Champion faced Britt Baker at Full Gear 2022 in her in-ring return, and she called that bout out specifically as one she wished she could redo when she was asked on Hot Ones: Truth Or Dab which moment in her career she wishes that she could relive.

“Winning the divas championship, winning the NXT Championship, winning the AEW World Women’s Championship. All of it,” Saraya said (per Fightful). “If I could redo my first match back, I would because I was the s**s [laughs]. I wish I could have been better in my first match back after five years.”

Saraya won the Women’s World Championship at AEW All In.