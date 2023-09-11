Saraya Wants Women’s Tag or Trios Titles In AEW

In an interview with Women’s Wrestling Talk (via Fightful), AEW Women’s Champion Saraya spoke about wanting AEW to create new tag team or trios titles for the women’s division. She also commented on possibly facing Impact Knockouts Champion Trinity. Here are highlights:

On wanting to face other champions: “WAW [World Association of Wrestling], of course. I don’t know about Indie promotions, but I would love to go against Trin [Trinity]. Maybe I carry the AEW (women’s title) and then take the IMPACT championship off her and hell, I’ll go to New Japan and take that championship too and carry them around. I’m like Thanos with championship belts. I want to take them all. I’ll take Statlander’s belt [AEW TBS Champion]. I’ll go on and get the trios championship. I’ll take them all. I’ll get MJF’s championship [AEW World Championship]. I’m taking them all, Tony [Tony Khan]. I’m coming to work and stealing the belts. Do I have a match? No, I’m just going to steal them. I’ll stick to outright stealing them.”

On AEW women’s tag or trios belts: “I would love for there to be a female trios championship or a regular tag team championship for women because we do have two (women’s titles), and that’s awesome, but there are so many women on our roster, and so many women that are in tag teams. Why don’t we make a tag team championship? Who knows. Tony always has great ideas up his sleeve.”