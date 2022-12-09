Saraya Discusses WWE Fan Reactions To Her AEW Debut

Speaking recently with TMZ Sports, Saraya (formerly WWE’s Paige) shared her thoughts on the reactions she’s witnessed having moved from WWE to performing with AEW this past November (per Wrestling Inc). She said the various talent and fans have been extremely supportive of her career choices. You can find a few highlights from Saraya and watch the full interview below.

On her view of a company approach to her debut victory against Britt Baker: “I feel like even WWE isn’t going to stop someone from congratulating someone who did something so incredible like that. I mean, that’s an inspiring thing and I just don’t think they would get mad at someone like Bayley or anyone like that.”

On the support she recieved after her first AEW appearance: “It felt really great to have both sides be so supportive. When I got backstage after the match, everyone was like, ‘Yay!’ Like, coming up and hugging me and just, it felt really incredible, and then my phone being blown up from all the WWE crew too, it was just really, really nice to see.”