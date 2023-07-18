Saraya Recalls WWE Medical Refusing To Look At Her Neck, Talks Taking Her AEW Comeback Slow

Saraya recently discussed trying to get herself cleared during her time in WWE and how the company’s medical didn’t want to look at the injury. The AEW star spoke with Inside the Ropes for a new interview and you can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On asking WWE to look at her neck at the time: “At WWE, I asked to see my neck a few times, and the medical said that the book was closed on that, and they weren’t gonna keep checking on it, which was really disappointing. So if I wanted to check on my neck, it would have to come out of my own pocket. Her name was Stacy — that was her who said that, by the way. So it wasn’t anything to do with like Hunter or anything, it was just that medical department, which I thought was a little unfair, but it’s okay.”

On taking her comeback slow: “I was like ‘I’m smarter this time.’ I have to be smarter. I’m starting my thirties here and I just want to work smarter, not harder, you know what I mean?”