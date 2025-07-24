Saraya Reflects On AEW Exit, What’s Next For Her

Saraya recently spoke about her decision to exit AEW and what’s next for her. The WWE and AEW alumni departed the company in late March, and she weighed in on the topic during her appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet. You can see highlights below:

On leaving AEW: “It got to a point, I loved my time there, I really did, but there was nothing really much for me to do. When I was there, all I wanted to do was help elevate the division. So I’m like, ‘I’ll eat a pin here and there, I’ll do it, whatever someone needs.’ I don’t think there was much room for me there. You have big stars there, and I just decided that this is probably the perfect time for me to take a step back, because the only thing left for me to do there would be to wrestle Mercedes. But she already had stuff lined up all the way up until All In that they’re about to do.

“So I was like, What am I gonna do, stay at home? It’s nice to collect a paycheck sometimes, sure, but I’d rather be active and doing something I’m really enjoying. That’s why I wanted to do the podcast, my book came out, all that kind of fun stuff, so I can put all my energy into that, rather than being like, well, when am I going to be on TV next? I don’t want to have to stress about that. So it was just easier, and Tony was great. He was agreeing too. He’s like, okay, yeah, let’s do it. So it was a very nice split, and great business, which is wonderful. And like I said before, the door is always open for these places, which is really nice. I leave on really good terms. But yeah, I feel like my time came to an end, what else do I do?”

On what’s next for her: “I don’t know. That’s the exciting part is that is everything so unexpected that comes along. So I’m excited. I didn’t think I was gonna be taking another break from wrestling and to focus on a podcast.”