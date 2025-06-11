Saraya’s Memoir Set To Get A Paperback Release Next Year

Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives, the memoir written by former WWE and AEW wrestler Saraya, will get a paperback release next year. It will arrive in March 2026. The book was published on March 25.

Here’s a synopsis: An eye-opening memoir from WWE legend Saraya-Jade Bevis chronicling her “inspiring” (Sports Illustrated) journey through wrestling stardom, family drama, personal struggles, and resilience in the competitive world of professional wrestling.

Saraya-Jade Bevis was the youngest two-time WWE Divas Champion and the inaugural NXT Women’s Champion. She ranked first in Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Female 50 and was named Diva of the Year by Rolling Stone in 2014. She was also the subject of the critically and commercially successful 2019 film Fighting with My Family, produced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and starring Florence Pugh. But before ascending to wrestling superstardom, she was just Saraya.

Hell in Boots is Saraya’s real, uncensored life story. From her early days in her famous (and chaotic) wrestling family, to leaving home at fifteen, to forging her own path in professional wrestling, Saraya has been through hell and back. As she fought to make it in the competitive—and at times sexist—wrestling world, she faced incredible highs and devastating lows. Saraya recounts years of struggling with substance abuse, reclaiming her pride after an ex’s sex tape leaked, adjusting to stardom in the WWE, healing from a nearly career-ending injury, and making a triumphant return to wrestling as AEW Women’s World Champion. Through it all, Saraya tells her whole truth in a way she never has before.