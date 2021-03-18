wrestling / News
Sareee Coming to NXT Soon Under New Ring Name
March 17, 2021 | Posted by
Sareee is finally heading to NXT and is set to make her debut under a new name. It was announced on tonight’s episode that Sareee — now Sarray — is coming to the brand soon.
Sareee signed with WWE in February of last year, but her arrival was delayed due to the pandemic. She had been allowed by WWE to compete in Japan while she was delayed, and announced in January that she was coming stateside.
A new warrior will rise. ☀️ @SarrayWWE is coming to #WWENXT. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/JyLgQGWh15
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 18, 2021
