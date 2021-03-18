wrestling / News

Sareee Coming to NXT Soon Under New Ring Name

March 17, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sareee is finally heading to NXT and is set to make her debut under a new name. It was announced on tonight’s episode that Sareee — now Sarray — is coming to the brand soon.

Sareee signed with WWE in February of last year, but her arrival was delayed due to the pandemic. She had been allowed by WWE to compete in Japan while she was delayed, and announced in January that she was coming stateside.

