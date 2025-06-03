Sareee Discusses Giulia’s Rapid WWE Rise

Japanese wrestling star Sareee has commented on Giulia’s quick ascent to WWE’s main roster. Giulia, who was the first-ever Marigold World Champion before Sareee defeated her for the title at Marigold’s Summer Destiny show in 2024, debuted for WWE earlier this year.

Speaking with Tokyo Sports, Sareee, who herself had a WWE tenure from 2020 to 2023 (as Sarray), discussed Giulia’s WWE move. Here are the highlights:

On Giulia’s run: “She is a great inspiration. Honestly, I thought that’s typical of Giulia. I don’t think anyone expected her to make the main roster so soon. But I think that’s how determined Giulia is and how hard she’s working.”

On WWE: “It was a short time, but I know how hard it is in the WWE.”