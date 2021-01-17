Sareee Gives Update on WWE Status, When She’s Coming to America

After signing with WWE early last year, Sareee is finally close to heading to America. The joshi star announced on Twitter that she’s set to head to America soon once she completes her commitments to SEAdLINNG. She posted the following (thanks to Fightful for the translation):

“WWE is handling my schedule to move to the States. Their initial plan was for me to be training over there already, but look at the circumstances around the world, maybe it’s best when the vaccine is developed rather than re-debuting with worries. I want to show my solid wrestling live without any anxieties. It’s hard for everyone, but I think this is the time to be one as the WWE Universe and stay strong and firm. It’s ‘safety wrestling.’ From Japan, I will put my full effort to do what I can.”

Sareee signed with WWE in February of last year, but of course the pandemic prevented her from coming to the US. SHe noted in August that WWE was letting her wrestle in Japan while they awaited her being able to travel to the US.