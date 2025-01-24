Sareee Hopes To Hold Sareee-ISM Event In America In the Future

Sareee says that she would like to hold a Sareee-ISM in the US at some point. The Marigold star recently spoke with Tokyo Sports and said that she would like to have a chance to show American audiences a side of herself outside of what was seen when she was Sarray in WWE.

“I’m really happy and I want to hold an event in America in the future,” she noted. “I want to show a Sareee that’s not the WWE Sarray.”

Sareee hosted her latest show on Thursday where she faced Meiko Satomura.