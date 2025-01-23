wrestling / News
Sareee-ISM Chapter VI Results 1.23.25: Sareee Battles Meiko Satomura, More
January 23, 2025 | Posted by
Sareee’s latest Sareee-ISM show took place on Thursday morning, with the Marigold star battling Meiko Satomura and more. You can see the results from Sareee-ISM Chapter VI, which took place in Tokyo, below (per Fightful):
* Victoria Yuzuki def. Kanae Miku
* Jaguar Yokota & Honori Hana def. Yumiko Hotta & Misa Kagura
* Takumi Iroha def. Chi Chi
* Bozilla & Mio Momono def. Kaoru Ito & Yurika Oka
* Meiko Satomura def. Sareee