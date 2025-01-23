Sareee-ISM Chapter VI Results 1.23.25: Sareee Battles Meiko Satomura, More

Sareee’s latest Sareee-ISM show took place on Thursday morning, with the Marigold star battling Meiko Satomura and more. You can see the results from Sareee-ISM Chapter VI, which took place in Tokyo, below (per Fightful):

* Victoria Yuzuki def. Kanae Miku

* Jaguar Yokota & Honori Hana def. Yumiko Hotta & Misa Kagura

* Takumi Iroha def. Chi Chi

* Bozilla & Mio Momono def. Kaoru Ito & Yurika Oka

* Meiko Satomura def. Sareee