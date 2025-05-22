Sareee-ISM Chapter VIII Set For July 14th, First Four Matches Set

Sareee will present her latest Sareee-ISM show in July, and the first four matches have been announced. The Japanese wrestler and promoter announced early Thursday morning that Sareee-ISM Chapter VIII will take place on July 14th at at Shinjuku FACE in Tokyo, Japan.

The first four matches announced are:

* Sayaka Toyota vs. Honori Hana

* DASH Chisako vs. Chi Chi

* Natsupoi vs. Miku Kanae

* Sareee & Takumi Iroha vs. Saya Kamitani & Natsuko Tora

The most recent Sareee-ISM show took place in March in Tokyo.