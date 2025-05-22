wrestling / News
Sareee-ISM Chapter VIII Set For July 14th, First Four Matches Set
Sareee will present her latest Sareee-ISM show in July, and the first four matches have been announced. The Japanese wrestler and promoter announced early Thursday morning that Sareee-ISM Chapter VIII will take place on July 14th at at Shinjuku FACE in Tokyo, Japan.
The first four matches announced are:
* Sayaka Toyota vs. Honori Hana
* DASH Chisako vs. Chi Chi
* Natsupoi vs. Miku Kanae
* Sareee & Takumi Iroha vs. Saya Kamitani & Natsuko Tora
The most recent Sareee-ISM show took place in March in Tokyo.
ー速報ー
2025年7月14日（月）in SHINJUKU FACE
Sareee-ISM Chapter Ⅷ
‼️開催決定‼️#SareeeISM #Sareee pic.twitter.com/2hY9JKWL5T
— Sareee-ISM official (@Sareee_ISM) May 22, 2025
