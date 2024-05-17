Sareee Reflects On Return To Japan, Facing Giulia At Debut Marigold Show, Goals For Year To Come

Sareee made her return to Japan a year ago, and she recently reflected on the past year and more in a new interview. Sareee competed in WWE NXT as Sarray before exiting the promotion in March of 2023. Since then, she has hosted a number of her own shows while also competing for STARDOM, Sukeban and other promotions. She will be part of the new Marigold promotion’s first event this weekend, where she will team with Bozilla against Giulia and Utami Hayashishita.

Sareee spoke with Fightful’s Scott Edwards to reflect on the past year and much more; you can see some highlights from the interview below:

On having been back in Japan for a year: “I think it’s going well. I have set goals since my return and have accomplished one step at a time. I have set things up and prepared more last year so that I can explode more this year. I am proud but could of been better in various ways. I have to look for ways to improve myself constantly and get better and better. I give myself 70%. If I won the IWGP then maybe would of given myself a 100%.”

On her match with Mayu Iwatani at All Star Grand Queendom: “I think (Mayu) Iwatani changed since STARDOM changed a lot. New ownership and STARDOM has grown to be a big organization now and her being part of that. I also was able to experience WWE, the biggest pro wrestling organization in the world. I think the level went up for the both of us. Many great experiences and 4 years later at a big arena. I was happy that I was finally able to have this singles match on top of that being in an IWGP Women’s Title match. I know the fans were waiting. I was waiting for this also. But just one thing. Because I have a great respect to Mr. Inoki and strong style. I just wish I could of won that champion belt. I wanted that belt so much. But I do feel refreshed since that was on back of my head for several years. I think we both gave everything into the match. I am glad to hear great reviews from pro wrestling fans from around the world. I hope it’s just the beginning with Iwatani. We both are 2011 debut girls and I have great respect for her and I think she is a great rival to have.”

On facing Giulia in a tag match at Marigold’s debut event: “When I was living overseas and was looking at how Joshi pro wrestling was doing, I think Giulia had the most impact. She took it to the next level. So that created a big interest in me about her. We did have a match when Giulia was still a rookie but I don’t think that counts. She is a whole different person now. In my head, it’s like having a match for the first time. It’s a tag match but in my head, it’s against Giulia. I want to win against Giulia for sure. Utami and Giulia are I believe the top two aces of Marigold. So I want to win against the top two at their first debut event. I think I will win no matter what. I can’t lose. Especially if my tag team partner Bozilla is like a real Gozilla and is like a powerful monster. I haven’t tagged with a foreigner since my return to Japan so I am very looking forward with that as well. We can’t lose.”

On what Marigold’s launch means for wrestling in Japan: “I know it’s always better for the industry to have rival promotions and not just one big company. It will make it more interesting for the pro wrestlers, staff, and to the fans. So I think it will be better for the Joshi pro wrestling industry as a whole. To be honest, for me, it was personally more about the pro wrestler. I wanted to have a match against Giulia and Iwatani. It just happened to be that the timing became at two different promotions. I am also a freelance pro wrestler. So I would like to go to wherever there is an opportunity and interesting great opponents.”

On the current state of Joshi wrestling: “Yes, a lot is changing. I think it’s always better for the industry to have not just one but two top rival promotions. I just happened to be lucky. I just happened to be at the right place at the right time. My interest in wanting to have a match against Giulia and Iwatani that couldn’t be done before happened to be all become possible now. All about timing.”

On her first appearance in Sukeban: “I enjoyed it but unfortunately there wasn’t much time to fully enjoy the great atmosphere of Sukeban since I had to go after a long flight from Japan straight from the airport to the arena and leave very early the next morning back to Japan. As soon as I arrived at the arena, I had to do the makeup and hair and then it was already the match. I hope that I can experience Sukeban more at the next event. It’s always great to visit my second home, USA, and also see American pro wrestling fans. I look forward to the match against (Maya) Yukihi in a different character the same way I am Sareee Bomb myself with different costumes, hairstyle, makeup, and all. I look forward to the event.”

On her goals for the upcoming year: “For Sareee-ISM events, I would like to bring in the best possible fighting strong style of Jyoshi pro wrestling into the events and build an interesting event for the fans. Do a dream card of what is the best possible. For myself, if I can continue to carry on the torch of the fighting spirit and Joshi pro wrestling and will try to continue to do my best possible. My first personal goal is to become a worthy opponent enough so that I can challenge the IWGP women’s title again one day.”

On her interest in facing Athena, Tiffany Stratton, and Toni Storm: “For Athena: The first time I saw her at WWE, I thought wow. She is great. Her character, her pro wrestling, in ring practice, everything I saw. I was going to have a match against her on NXT but was canceled at the last minute. I was so disappointed and was so looking forward to that match. We both went our separate ways. I hope that one day we can have a match somewhere. It’s another match that has been in back of my head for years, that I still want to do it.

“For Toni Storm: Although I never had a match in Japan with her, I knew about her. She too was another person who I was scheduled to have a match against her at NXT but was canceled. I was very disappointed and looked forward to that match. I hope that I can have a match against her one day somewhere. For Tiffany: Ever since I saw her at NXT, I thought wow she is super. Her looks, character, her heart, her will, athleticism. Her pro wrestling improving so much so quickly. Everything, I respect her so much and I am so happy for her success in WWE. I am so honored and glad to be one of her first rivals. I hope that one day, I can have a match against her again.”