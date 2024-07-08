Sareee On Booking Sareee-ISM Chapter IV, Being Part of Marigold, More

Sareee is set to present her fourth Sareee-ISM show at the end of the month, and she recently spoke about the show, being part of Marigold and more. The Japanese wrestling star spoke with Fightful’s Scott Edwards for a new interview, and you can see highlights below:

On booking the main event: “For Sareee-ISM, there are two sides. Sareee as a promoter and a pro wrestler. So I think of who I would like to have a match with or tag with but at the same time of would this also make the fans and the customers who come watch it excited and happy. I try to do the best that I can. This time, it happened to be Natsupoi and AZM & Iroha. Last summer, I was able to have a dream tag team with KAIRI. This time, I wanted to do a dream tag team again. It was Natsupoi.”

On teaming up with Natsupoi again: “I am very happy to have Natsupoi as my tag team partner. She is my best friend and we always hang out together. I am very excited. I think people will be able to see that our tag team play will be great in the ring together. Natsupoi is like a fairy and cute that everyone knows and has seen it. But this event is Sareee-ISM. Therefore I also would like to pull out and show everyone her dangerous strong side of Natsupoi that people don’t get to see.”

On being opposite the ring from AZM: “AZM is a great pro wrestler. Every move she makes is great. I wanted to have a match against such a great pro wrestler. AZM is a rival for Natsupoi and also knows Iroha from before. I wanted to create a tag match in which I along with the fans can also enjoy the various combinations between the four of us in the match.”

On wrestling more regularly between Marigold and other bookings: “Last year, it was more of preparation time. I wanted to prepare myself for 2024. I have taken any offers that seem interesting and exciting for myself and for the fans. Right now, I wanted to prepare myself for the important matches I have in July and the schedule of June happened to work out very well. I am in great condition going into July.”

On who has stood out on the Marigold roster: “Bozilla for sure. The impact she left on her debut match was amazing. Also, Victoria Yuzuki is still a six-month rookie but had the courage to come after me. She will become a great pro wrestler.”

On what winning the Marigold World Championship would mean to her: “It’s very important for me to win that title. Yes, the champion determines the value of the belt. I want to be part of the history to become the first champion and set the standards.”

On a possible singles match against Meiko Satomura: “She is an important person in my career. Like you have mentioned, my debut opponent. Beating her in singles before going to WWE. Then tagging with her in WWE NXT UK but never having that title match with her in NXT UK. I am sure that if we had a singles match, it would be a great match. I am sure that it will happen somewhere down the line. It cannot be avoided. I hope to win if we ever have a singles match again.”

On facing Giulia at Marigold Summer Destinty 2024: “Like everyone, I wanted to have a match with both of us being in perfect condition. There is nothing we can do about injuries. It’s not her fault. Things happen. Right now, I am hoping that she can do the match. If she is cleared to have the match though, as a professional pro wrestler myself, I won’t take it easy for her and will give my 100%. I am sure she would want that also. Right now, I trust her that she would be able to do the match and look forward to the match against her.”