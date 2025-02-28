Sareee Reflects On Recent Title Losses, Facing Meiko Satomura & More

Sareee recently spoke about losing the Marigold World Title and Beyond The Sea Title over the last month, her goal of becoming IWGP Women’s Champion and more. The Joshi star spoke with Fightful’s Scott Edwards for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:

On losing her titles over the last month: “I received the 2024 Tokyo Sports Award Female MVP award and various other awards so I felt I had the momentum. But it’s part of life, people experience the ups and downs of life. I felt pathetic at first. But I didn’t want to waste time feeling sorry for myself. After my third big loss against Satomura-san, it was strange but I felt like my heart was on fire. I was fired up and had this inner desire to get back up. I had to get back up. After every sunset, there is a sunrise. I will try my best to shine again.”

On a possible rematch against Utami Hayashishita for the Marigold World Title: “I would but only after she has grown into the ultimate true ace of Marigold. I look forward for the rematch one day again when the timing is right.”

On her match with Meiko Satomura at Sareee-ISM VI: “As people may remember she was my debut opponent. Had a singles match before going to WWE. Although it never happened, a title match was set for NXT UK when I was in WWE. She was always there as an important figure in my pro wrestling career. Because it was my last opportunity for the singles match with her, I wanted to win very much. I had to win but couldn’t. I can now never catch up to her in the ring. That was my last chance. But I can still continue to do my best and catch up to her as a pro wrestler by the time I retire. Each loss had a different effect on me in their own unique way.”

On teaming with Satomura at Kenta Kobashi’s Fortune Dream in April: “I very much look forward to the tag team with her. It’s such a great honor. It’s a few days before she officially retires and this will be my last opportunity to learn everything that I can from her. I will learn as much as possible. I also thank Mr. Kobashi for giving me this opportunity and such a great honor to be selected for his event. The opponent Team 200kg is a great tag team and they have proved to be a great success. Hashimoto being my rival, is always excited to have a match with her. But even though they are a great tag team, tag team with Satomura-san, we must win.”

On her match with Syuri at Sareee-ISM Chapter VII: “Because I had the tough start, I had to face someone very tough and not run away. I wanted to face the ultimate. I was fired up. My goal is to go after that IWGP belt. In order to do that, I need to face the ultimate girl from that organization which I thought was Syuri. I know the match will be very tough. But I will be prepared both mentally and physically for this match. I want that IWGP belt!”

On wanting to capture the IWGP Women’s Championship: “Yes, getting that IWGP has been a goal for me especially when I had my chance last year and lost. It’s not easy to get another opportunity. But I have received the 2024 MVP award and have proven to be a worthy challenger. I want to end her reign and get that belt.”