Sareee Set to Undergo Surgery on Clavicle This Month

– Squared Circle Sirens reports that Japanese pro wrestler, Sareee, is set to undergo surgery regarding a clavicle injury she previously suffered back in October 2017. Sareee is currently signed to World Woman Pro-Wrestling Diana. Her surgery is scheduled for July 31.

For the surgery, Sareee will have a plate removed from her clavicle that was inserted when it was previously broken. Per the report, she’s not expected to be out for an extended period of time. She’s still expected to be able to return to the ring for the August 18 Diana event. Additionally, she’s expected to appear at the August 4 show for Diana.