Sareee Wins Sukeban World Title

New World Champion Crowned at Sukeban’s Sold Out London Fight

Sareee Bomb defeated Commander Nakajima to become the second Sukeban World Champion in front of 1,500 fans at York Hall

London, 14th October, 2024 – 1,500 fans sold out the iconic York Hall on Thursday for the London debut of Sukeban, the Japanese female wrestling league. The event follows Sukeban’s sold-out fights in New York, Miami, and Los Angeles.

The evening saw Sareee Bomb defeat Commander Nakajima in the main event to win the Sukeban World Championship, designed by Marc Newson. Sukeban ring announcer Kunichi Nomura returned for the five-fight card, and was joined by the league’s legendary Commissioner Bull Nakano.

Pat McGrath and Andrew Dahling co-created new makeup looks for the competing wrestlers. The London brand Aries released special limited edition merchandise at the fight, which is available now at ariesarise.com and sukeban.com. Two members of the Harajuku Stars also wore cyber star patches, part of a partnership with Starface.

The London fight featured five matches. The full match results were:

1. Venomous Veny & King Konami defeated Supersonic and Crush Yuu

2. Ichigo Sayaka defeated Stray Cat

3. Maya Mamushi and Saki Bimi defeated Atomic Banshee and BINGO

4. Midnight Player defeated Babyface and Rina Yamashita

5. Sareee Bomb defeated Commander Nakajima to win the Sukeban World Championship

Known for combining the sport with the worlds of music, art, fashion, and entertainment, Sukeban drew notable guests including Sagg Napoli, Stella Bottai, Paloma Faith, Susie Lau, Coucou Chloe, Jamie Marie-Shipton, Laura and Deanna Fanning, Katie Grand, Coucou Chloe, Grace Hartzel, Oliver Hadley Pearch, Hamish Pearch, Andre Balasz, Sarah Andelman, Michael Kopelman, Sadie Coles, Roya Sachs, Oda Jaune, Ida Immendorf, Ully Eymere, Jyrell Roberts, Isabella Charlotta Popius, Tiger Lily-Taylor, Emilia Silberg, Issa Lish, Ed Teller, Stevie and Ned Sims, and more.