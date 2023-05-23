Sareee Doesn’t Consider Her WWE Run a Failure, Wants To Win IWGP Women’s Championship

Sareee had a run in WWE NXT as Sarray, and while it was cut short she doesn’t regret her time there. The NXT alumna spoke with Monthly Puroresu and talked about her time in the company and more. You can check out the highlights below:

On her WWE run: “I’m really happy I went. I gained a lot of knowledge, I suppose. I did learn a lot while I was in the United States. I wasn’t able to bring my entire wrestling repertoire to the WWE, but I have absolutely no regrets about going. It wasn’t at all a failure.”

On her experience in WWE: “Since it is a large organization, there are many diverse characters, and a lot of things change whenever the top management changes. I traveled to the U.S. and other countries since I was unable to give my fight my all. As a result, the number of new admirers who came to support me has significantly increased. I wanted to demonstrate my strength to the fullest extent possible.”

On the rise of interest in women’s wrestling in Japan: “Yes, interest in women’s wrestling is growing. I think that’s fantastic, and I also think it’s fantastic how women’s wrestling has developed during my absence. I’m appreciative of that, but if we can give it more grit and fight, I believe women’s wrestling can grow much more.”

On a potential run for the IWGP Women’s Championship: “Since Mr. Inoki invented the initial IWGP belt, I’m curious about it. After having returned to Japan, it’s one of the belts I want to pursue. Without a doubt, I want to roll it up. But to find out if that happens I’ll have to wait.”