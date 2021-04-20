Sarray Making In-Ring Debut On Tonight’s NXT, Opponent Announced

Sarray’s NXT debut tonight will be an in-ring debut, and her first opponent has been revealed. WWE has announced that the long-awaited debut will see the Japanese star face Zoey Stark on Tuesday’s show. You can see the full announcement below:

Sarray set to debut against Zoey Stark tonight on NXT

The greatest Women’s division in wrestling is about to get even better, as Sarray will make her highly anticipated debut this Tuesday night on NXT.

“The Warrior of The Sun” will face Zoey Stark in her first bout on the black-and-gold brand.

Sarray has received endorsements from Japanese wrestling icons such as Meiko Satomura and will look to continue the lineage of Japanese excellence in NXT, following in the foosteps of Asuka, Shinsuka Nakamura, Io Shirai and Kairi Sane.

Stark, a relative newcomer to NXT in her own right, has made a strong impression in short order while going toe to toe with NXT Women’s Champion Raquel González, Io Shirai, and Dakota Kai, and scored a major victory over Toni Storm on the NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Pre-Show.

Don’t miss the long-awaited debut of Sarray against Stark this tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!