Sarray To Make NXT Debut Next Week
Sarray, the former Sareee, will make her long-awaited debut on next week’s episode of NXT. It was announced on Tuesday’s episode that Sarray will debut next week, with a vignette touting her credentials from her time in Japan with William Regal and others talking her up.
Sarray appeared in the audience at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver. Her debut was first teased on TV last month. She signed with WWE in February of 2020, but her debut was stalled out due to the pandemic and she finally made her way over earlier this year.
Also set for next week’s show is the return of Kyle O’Reilly following his win over Adam Cole at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver.
Next week, @SarrayWWE makes her #WWENXT debut! ☀️ pic.twitter.com/ytISXJwG4D
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 14, 2021
Next week, @KORcombat returns to #WWENXT for the first time since his and @AdamColePro's #UnsanctionedMatch at #NXTTakeOver: Stand & Deliver. @ShotziWWE @bronsonreedwwe @WWEEmberMoon pic.twitter.com/gMlC1SPGck
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 14, 2021
