Sarray Picks Up Win in NXT Debut (Pics, Video)

Sarray’s NXT career got off to a good start, as she picked up a win against Zoey Stark on this week’s show. The debuting NXT star faced off with Sarray in a back and forth, strike-heavy match that saw Sarray get the win with a Saito suplex. You can check out pics and video from the match below.

After the match, Sarray hugged Stark, who left the ring as Sarray celebrated. Toni Storm then attacked Stark, backing off after Sarray came down to her rescue.

.@ZoeyStarkWWE wanted the opportunity to face @SarrayWWE in her debut and she got it…but will she regret it? #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/EAmtKOpmSy — WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2021