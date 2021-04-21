wrestling / News

Sarray Picks Up Win in NXT Debut (Pics, Video)

April 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sarray NXT

Sarray’s NXT career got off to a good start, as she picked up a win against Zoey Stark on this week’s show. The debuting NXT star faced off with Sarray in a back and forth, strike-heavy match that saw Sarray get the win with a Saito suplex. You can check out pics and video from the match below.

After the match, Sarray hugged Stark, who left the ring as Sarray celebrated. Toni Storm then attacked Stark, backing off after Sarray came down to her rescue.

