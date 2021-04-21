wrestling / News
Sarray Picks Up Win in NXT Debut (Pics, Video)
Sarray’s NXT career got off to a good start, as she picked up a win against Zoey Stark on this week’s show. The debuting NXT star faced off with Sarray in a back and forth, strike-heavy match that saw Sarray get the win with a Saito suplex. You can check out pics and video from the match below.
After the match, Sarray hugged Stark, who left the ring as Sarray celebrated. Toni Storm then attacked Stark, backing off after Sarray came down to her rescue.
.@ZoeyStarkWWE vs. the debuting @SarrayWWE. NEXT.
❗❗Spoiler: THIS IS GOING TO BE GOOD. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/HpLmFUCyIG
— WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2021
She's here. ☀️ #WWENXT @SarrayWWE pic.twitter.com/7HYPRXS2Qy
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 21, 2021
.@ZoeyStarkWWE wanted the opportunity to face @SarrayWWE in her debut and she got it…but will she regret it? #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/EAmtKOpmSy
— WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2021
Already impressive. #WWENXT @SarrayWWE @ZoeyStarkWWE pic.twitter.com/Pd93GIaNBU
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 21, 2021
😯 😯 😯#WWENXT @ZoeyStarkWWE @SarrayWWE pic.twitter.com/FeWQFMVSb0
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 21, 2021
WHAT a match. WHAT a debut.
Credit goes to both @ZoeyStarkWWE and the victorious @SarrayWWE! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/xwspps1BiY
— WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2021
Respect. ❤️ #WWENXT #WeAreNXT @SarrayWWE @ZoeyStarkWWE pic.twitter.com/6vZtk9mgav
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 21, 2021
#ToniStorm made her mark after @SarrayWWE and @ZoeyStarkWWE shared a moment of respect! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/RM1TDugxHJ
— WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2021
Hate to ruin a friendship moment 𝘣𝘶𝘵 Toni Storm doesn't seem to be over her loss to @ZoeyStarkWWE at #NXTTakeOver: Stand & Deliver. #WWENXT @SarrayWWE pic.twitter.com/GLkbI3Fgj6
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 21, 2021
