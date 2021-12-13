wrestling / News
Sarray Says She’s Returning to the US
December 12, 2021 | Posted by
Following a brief hiatus from NXT, Sarray is making her return to the US. The NXT star, who noted that she was returning to Japan in mid-November, took to her Twitter account to state that she was returning to America.
She wrote (translated by Google):
“I got a lot of power surrounded by my Japanese family, friends, and loved ones for the first time in 9 months.
Life shines because I dream.
Return to America! !!
I will go …”
9ヶ月振りの日本
家族、友達、大好きな人達に囲まれて
沢山パワーをもらいました。
夢を見るから、人生は輝く✨
アメリカへ戻ります！！
行ってきます…🇯🇵👋🏻 pic.twitter.com/Yy3SvR5mjc
— SARRAY（サレイ） (@SarrayWWE) December 12, 2021
