Sarray Says She’s Returning to the US

Following a brief hiatus from NXT, Sarray is making her return to the US. The NXT star, who noted that she was returning to Japan in mid-November, took to her Twitter account to state that she was returning to America.

She wrote (translated by Google):

“I got a lot of power surrounded by my Japanese family, friends, and loved ones for the first time in 9 months.

Life shines because I dream.

Return to America! !!

I will go …”