Sarray Returns to Japan, Thanks Fans for Their Patience

– WWE NXT Superstar Sarray revealed on Twitter yesterday that she’s back in Japan. Sarray has been with NXT since April when she made her debut.

She tweeted on Saturday (Nov. 13), “Sarray is back in Japan. But don’t worry I’ll be back soon. Thank you everyone for your patience. #WWENXT” You can view her tweet below.

It’s unknown why she returned to Japan or when she will be coming back to the US. She was in action on last week’s edition of NXT 2.0, losing a singles match to Kay Lee Ray. After the loss, she wrote on her Twitter, “Sarray is lost. Nothing I do is working as planned. Why can’t I win… #WWENXT”

