wrestling / News
Sarray Shown In Audience at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver Night One
April 7, 2021 | Posted by
Sarray, the former Sareee, made an appearance in the audience at night one of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver. You can see a pic below of the NXT star, who finally arrived in the US last month after signing with the company early in 2020.
Sarray has been teased to make an appearance on NXT “soon” in a vignette that aired last month on NXT TV.
Look who's here to watch our Night 1 main event…
Hi, @SarrayWWE and @StephMcMahon! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/9pGKBHFPxO
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 8, 2021