Sasha Banks and Bayley To Give Smackdown Address On Tomorrow’s Episode

WWE has announced that Sasha Banks and Bayley will have a segment on tomorrow’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown to address the championship landscape of the brand.

The Golden Role Models have amassed all the titles, but the controversy hasn’t escaped them. Bayley & Sasha Banks continue to stake The Boss’ claim to the Raw Women’s Championship, but the contentious conclusion to her match against Asuka at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules has created confusion around the title.

The Women’s Tag Team Champions plan to address the blue brand and clear the air on the championship landscape. Bayley & Banks promise to even redefine greatness in the process, as the pair will hold all the gold when they walk into SmackDown.

What will the duo have to say about Sasha’s looming rematch against The Empress of Tomorrow?

The show will also include a bar fight between Sheamus and Jeff Hardy.