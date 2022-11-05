wrestling / News

Sasha Banks and Naomi Added Back To WWE Signature

November 5, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sasha Banks Naomi, WWE SmackDown Raw Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reported that Sasha Banks and Naomi have returned to the WWE signature intro. The clip aired before Crown Jewel. The two hadn’t been in the video for some time and only just returned to it today. They have been suspended indefinitely from WWE since the summer when they walked out of the company.

