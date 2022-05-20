Sasha Banks and Naomi Reportedly Not In Town For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

Last Monday, Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the WWE RAW taping after alleged issues with WWE creative. The company issued a statement and Corey Graves called them unprofessional on-air, but nothing official has been heard since.

According to PWInsider, neither Banks or Naomi are not in town for tonight’s WWE Smackdown taping in Grand Rapids, MI. Jimmy Uso is in Michigan but Naomi did not travel with him.

Banks has not been seen in the state, and a source noted that Banks was on the same flight as them from Orlando to Minneapolis.