Sasha Banks Announced for Comic Con Revolution in May 2023

– Comic Con Revolution has announced that WWE Superstar Sasha Banks will be a guest at year’s Comic Con Revolution event. Banks, billed under her real name Mercedes Varnado, ahs been announced for May 20 and May 21, 2023 at the convention.

Comic Con Revolution is being held at the Ontario Convention Center. Here’s the full announcement and guest lineup on the event:

COMIC CON REVOLUTION BRINGS HUGE STARS TO THE INLAND EMPIRE THIS MAY

Celebrities Scheduled To Appear Include Mercedes Varnado, Dean Cain, Scott Grimes, J. Lee, Sean Kanan, Ming Chen & many more

Comic Industry Royalty Scheduled To Appear Include John Romita Jr., Chis Claremont, Jim Starlin, Whilce Portacio & many more Incredible Comic Creators

Voice Talent Scheduled To Appear Include Billy West, Dante Basco, Greg Baldwin & A Rare Avatar: The Last Airbender Cast Reunion & more

Ontario, CA (November 15, 2022) – Comic Con Revolution, The Inland Empire’s number one family-friendly comic convention experience, returns May 20 & 21, 2023 to the Ontario Convention Center. The 2023 the show will feature our biggest guest list to date including comic book legends, actors, wrestlers, voice actors, celebrities, cosplayers and more!

Koska Reeves from the Disney + series The Mandalorian, will make their inaugural debut in the Inland Empire. Also joining their first Comic Con Revolution are Scott Grimes and J. Lee from The Orville and karate’s bad boy Sean Kanan from Cobra Kai.

Comic book royalty John Romita Jr brings his talents to CCR for the first time. In addition to spending the weekend in artist alley with fans The Spider-Man artist will be hosting a luncheon event for 20 guests. Information about the luncheon is available at www.comicconrevolution.com

CCR will be the site of an Avatar: The Last Airbender Reunion featuring Dante Basco, Grey Delisle, Jack De Sena, Jessie Flowers, Greg Baldwin, Olivia Hack, Jennie Kwan and Cricket Leigh.

To the delight of Ren & Stimpy and Futurama fans Billy West will be attending his first CCR.

Also, fan favorites including Dean Cain, Ming Chen, Chris Claremont, Jim Starlin, Whilce Portacio, Timothy Zahn and many others will be in Ontario this May.

“We are so excited for this coming May,” said co-owner Drew Seldin. “We have so many first time guests joining us in 2023, the show is going to be something very special.”

Go to www.comicconrevolution.com for show information, tickets, photo ops as well as the latest updates about CCR 2023. Guests scheduled to appear include: Greg Baldwin, Dante Basco, Dean Cain, Ming Chen, Chris Claremont, Jack

De Sena, Grey DeLisle, Danielle DeNicola, Enasni Vee, Jessie Flower, Jacqueline Goehner, Scott Grimes, Olivia Hack, Sean Kanan, Jennie Kwan, J. Lee, Cricket Leigh, Jonboy Meyers, Dustin Nguyen, Whilce Portacio, John Romita Jr, Jim Starlin, Mercedes Varnado, Angi Viper, Billy West, Timothy Zahn & many more to come!