WWE News: Sasha Banks to Appear on MTV’s Wild ‘N Out, Kyle O’Reilly Wants Pete Dunne stripped of The WWE UK Title, Xavier Woods Talks Trash to The Elite
June 14, 2018
According to squaredcirclesirens.com, Sasha Banks is set to appear on an upcoming episode of the MTV Show Wild ‘N Out that will be taped on July 11th. Wild ‘N Out is a sketch comedy and improv television series, created and is hosted by Nick Cannon.
– Kyle O’Reilly was not happy after last night’s NXT TV match with Pete Dunne, posting the following on Twitter…
🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/UpIXvqfBD4
— Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) June 14, 2018
– Here is Xavier Woods, talking trash to Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks before their Street Fighter V showdown later today at E3…