Sasha Banks Attacks Natalya Again on Raw, Says Her Dad Is In Hell (Video)
August 19, 2019 | Posted by
– Sasha Banks showed she wasn’t done with Natalya on tonight’s Raw, assaulting her for a second week and saying her dad’s in Hell to boot. On tonight’s episode, Banks followed up an uninformative sit-down interview segment by attacking Natalya in the middle of a backstage promo and assaulting her again.
Natalya said that she had to have her arm fixed up again after Banks’ attack last week, and began to get emotional about the attack. That’s when Banks came in and assaulted Natalya, slamming her into production equipment. She then grabbed Nattie’s hair and said, “go to hell. And tell your daddy I said hi.”
#TheBoss @SashaBanksWWE has MERCILESSLY attacked @NatbyNature on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/C4dwvzFu0T
— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2019
