Sasha Banks Attends Premiere For Spider-Man: No Way Home (Pics)

Sasha Banks was at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home on Monday night, and shared some pics from the red carpet. You can see the pics from Banks’ Twitter as well as WWE’s and the No Way Home Twitter account below.

The premiere was held at the Fox Village Theater in Los Angeles ahead of this weekend’s release for the film, which is expected to gross in the $200 million range for its opening weekend. You can see our own Jeffrey Harris’ review of the movie here.