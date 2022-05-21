Sasha Banks Attends Steve Aoki Concert on Friday (Video)

– A video has surfaced online showing WWE Superstar Sasha Banks at a Steve Aoki concert last night (May 20). You can see a clip of Banks having fun at the concert below.

Banks has largely been MIA since the news hit that she and tag team partner Naomi walked out during Monday Night Raw earlier this week. WWE announced on last night’s SmackDown that both Banks and Naomi are suspended indefinitely. They were stripped of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship as well.

Michael Cole noted during SmackDown that Sasha Banks and Naomi “let us all down.”