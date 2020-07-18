wrestling / News
WWE News: Sasha Banks & Bayley Beat Nikki Cross and Asuka on Smackdown, Braun Strowman vs. John Morrison Highlights
– Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated their Horror Show at Extreme Rules opponents in a tag match on tonight’s Smackdown. You can see a clip below of the Women’s Tag Team Champions facing Nikki Cross and Asuka. Bayley will defend her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Cross at the PPV, while Asuka will defend her Raw Women’s Title against Banks.
– WWE also posted a clip from Braun Strowman’s win over John Morrison ahead of his Swamp Fight with Bray Wyatt at the PPV:
