WWE News: Sasha Banks and Bayley Look Ahead to NXT After Backlash Win, Braun Strowman Comments On Win

– Sasha Banks and Bayley are still Women’s Tag Team Champions after Backlash, and they’re ready for their next defense on this week’s NXT. WWE posted the following video of the two talking about their win and their upcoming match against Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart on Wednesday:

– WWE also shared the following video of Braun Strowman reflecting on his win over against The Miz and John Morrison to retain his WWE Universal Championship on the show: