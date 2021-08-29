Sasha Banks & Bayley Praise Mickie James & NWA EmPowerrr

Sasha Banks and Bayley both appear to have caught last night’s NWA EmPowerrr PPV, and they took to social media to react to it. The two injured WWE stars posted to their Twitter accounts to praise the all-women’s show, which took place last night in St. Louis.

As you can see below, Banks gave Mickie James a shout-out for putting the show together while Bayley posted about the “cool feeling” of seeing the show. You can see the results from the PPV here.