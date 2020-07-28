WWE News: Sasha Banks & Bayley Join Rare Group As Multi-Champions, Tag Team Triple Threat Highlights

– Sasha Banks and Bayley have joined rarified air as with their capture of all the women’s division championships. The WWE Stats Twitter account noted that with Banks’ Raw Women’s Championship win on Raw, the two are the first female team and only the fifth team ever to both hold singles titles while also holding the tag team titles.

The other four teams are Triple H and Steve Austin (aka the Two-Man Power Trip), Kevin Nash and Shawn Michaels, Owen Hart and The British Bulldog, and Ken Shamrock and Big Bossman.

Her win on #WWERaw confirms it – @SashaBanksWWE joins @itsBayleyWWE as the first female Superstar duo (and 5th pair overall) to join this exclusive list in the @WWE history books. https://t.co/gv4f9pLb40 — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) July 28, 2020

