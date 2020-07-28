wrestling / News

WWE News: Sasha Banks & Bayley Join Rare Group As Multi-Champions, Tag Team Triple Threat Highlights

July 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sasha Banks and Bayley Raw

– Sasha Banks and Bayley have joined rarified air as with their capture of all the women’s division championships. The WWE Stats Twitter account noted that with Banks’ Raw Women’s Championship win on Raw, the two are the first female team and only the fifth team ever to both hold singles titles while also holding the tag team titles.

The other four teams are Triple H and Steve Austin (aka the Two-Man Power Trip), Kevin Nash and Shawn Michaels, Owen Hart and The British Bulldog, and Ken Shamrock and Big Bossman.

– WWE posted a clip of the triple threat match between the Viking Raiders, Ricochet & Cedric Alexander, Andrade & Angel Garza from Raw. Andrade and Garza won to earn a tag team title shot at SummerSlam.

