wrestling / News
Sasha Banks & Bayley Reference ‘Crying on the Floor’ After Tag Title Win
Sasha Banka and Bayley ended up crying on the floor “again” after their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles win on Smackdown. During the post-show segment as you can see below, Banks and Bayley were doing their official photoshoot as champions and Banks asked Bayley, “Should we take pictures on the floor crying?”
Bayley ecstatically agreed and they ended up doing exactly that after taking more standard pics. The whole thing references reports at the time that the two were crying on the floor after they lost the titles to the IIconics at WrestleMania 35.
Sasha and Bayley crying on the floor 👀😂 I love them for doing this💙 pic.twitter.com/C1tioGErAd
— ☔️ (@cyberayan) June 6, 2020
EXCLUSIVE: "Should we take pictures on the floor crying?"@itsBayleyWWE & @SashaBanksWWE are your NEW @WWE Women's #TagTeamChampions! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/dzwVGNwIXu
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 6, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Matt Riddle Says He Was Heartbroken Over Backstage Confrontation With Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble
- Details on Backlot Brawl At NXT Takeover: In Your House
- Arn Anderson On The Match That Ended Tyson Kidd’s Career, Says It Was a Loss to the Wrestling Business
- Jim Ross Discusses Steve Austin Demanding Finish to His Match With Scott Hall At WrestleMania 18 Be Changed Due To Hall Being Hungover