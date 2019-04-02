WWE News: Sasha Banks & Bayley Train With Amazing Red, Miz & Charlotte Flair in Snicker’s Ad, Smackdown Dark Match

– Sasha Banks and Bayley have been training with Amazing Red ahead of their match at WrestleMania 35. Banks posted to Twitter with a picture of the trio from Red’s House of Glory school in New York that you can see below.

Red announced on Monday that he was retiring from the ring.

When I thought my ideas were too crazy, he believed in me. When I thought I knew a lot, he showed me how much more there is to learn. @AmazingRed1 helped me grow as a performer. He's taught me so much, and I am honored and grateful to call him a friend. pic.twitter.com/jU9qVEVrom — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) April 3, 2019

– Wrestling Inc reports that Lacey Evans beat Nikki Cross in a dark match before Smackdown.

– The new Snickers ad featuring Miz and Charlotte Flair is online. You can check it out below: