WWE News: Sasha Banks & Bayley Train With Amazing Red, Miz & Charlotte Flair in Snicker’s Ad, Smackdown Dark Match

April 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Sasha Banks and Bayley have been training with Amazing Red ahead of their match at WrestleMania 35. Banks posted to Twitter with a picture of the trio from Red’s House of Glory school in New York that you can see below.

Red announced on Monday that he was retiring from the ring.

Wrestling Inc reports that Lacey Evans beat Nikki Cross in a dark match before Smackdown.

– The new Snickers ad featuring Miz and Charlotte Flair is online. You can check it out below:

