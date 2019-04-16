Sasha Banks Deletes Tweet Referencing Rumors, Bayley Tweets After RAW

As we reported earlier, Sasha Banks tweeted a reference to the rumors swirling around about her status with WWE on Monday afternoon, saying: “If you only knew, ya marks! #Raw #SDLive #NXT #NXTUK #Progress #evolve #ShakeUp 💋 🍑”

Banks has since deleted that tweet.

Banks did not appear on RAW and we reported earlier that she was not backstage. Bayley instead teamed with Naomi to defeat the Women’s Tag Team Champions, The IIconics, in a non-title match. Bayley was shown on RAW trying, but failing, to get ahold of Banks, and WWE announcer Corey Graves said during the tag team match that Banks “lost her ball” and “quit the game.”

Banks has, of course, been at the center of rumors that she tried to quit WWE over the decision to take the Women’s Tag Team Titles off of Banks and Bayley at WrestleMania. There were also reports that Banks and Bayley were very vocal about their disappointment with the decision.

For what it’s worth, after RAW, Bayley tweeted a photo of her and Banks with the caption: “The goal of striving to be the best tag team in this division has not changed.”