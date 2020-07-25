wrestling / News
WWE News: Sasha Banks and Bayley Declare Women’s Evolution Dead, Nikki Cross vs. Alexa Bliss Highlights
July 25, 2020 | Posted by
– Sasha Banks and Bayley declared the death of the Women’s Evolution on this week’s Smackdown. On Friday’s episode, Banks and Bayley appeared in the show and discussed how the Women’s Evolution era is dead and the Era of Sasha Banks and Bayley is here:
– WWE posted a highlight clip from Nikki Cross’ match with Alexa Bliss, which saw Cross win to face Bayley next week for the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Also below is an “awkward moment” backstage after the show:
