Latest News On Rumored Sasha Banks vs. Bayley WrestleMania Match

Dave Meltzer noted on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that the Sasha Banks vs. Bayley match which has been rumored for WrestleMania for awhile, likely will not happen now so that WWE can put both women in the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal (WWE got rid of the Fabulous Moolah Battle Royal name today after backlash).

The WrestleMania 34 card is already expected to feature four women’s matches: Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax, Charlotte vs. Asuka, Stephanie McMahon & Triple H vs. Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle, and the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal, so it is unlikely WWE would add another women’s match to the card. Having a Banks vs. Bayley match on the card would also make it that much harder to fill the Women’s Battle Royal.