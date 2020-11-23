wrestling / News
Sasha Banks Beats Asuka at Survivor Series (Pics, Video)
Sasha Banks evened things up for Smackdown at Survivor Series as she got past Asuka. The Smackdown Women’s Champion defeated her Raw counterpart at tonight’s PPV, and you can see pics and video from the match below.
The win ties Raw and Smackdown at up 2-2 among main card matches on the PPV. Our live coverage of the show is here.
Is @WWEAsuka the #BestOfTheBest?
We're about to find out as the #WWERaw #WomensChampion battles #SmackDown #WomensChampion @SashaBanksWWE LIVE on @WWENetwork! #SurvivorSeries ▶️ https://t.co/mEtFCkYeOf pic.twitter.com/dqFLKGwyew
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 23, 2020
🅱️🅾️💲💲 TIME.#SurvivorSeries @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/KaesgeEUwV
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2020
Empress > Boss?#SurvivorSeries @WWEAsuka pic.twitter.com/PpP1lhZasA
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 23, 2020
Prelude to a statement.#SurvivorSeries @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/rnDKHjcCoD
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 23, 2020
From the ring to the barricade to the floor, @WWEAsuka and @SashaBanksWWE are giving it their all at #SurvivorSeries! pic.twitter.com/gCo6oLuPMn
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2020
BOSS OF THE BEST.#SmackDown #WomensChampion @SashaBanksWWE earns the victory over #WWERaw #WomensChampion @WWEAsuka at #SurvivorSeries! pic.twitter.com/TfVIDpeven
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2020
The title of #BestOfTheBest goes to @SashaBanksWWE on this night. #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/GegxS6wpHz
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2020
