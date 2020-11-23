wrestling / News

Sasha Banks Beats Asuka at Survivor Series (Pics, Video)

November 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sasha Banks Asuka Survivor Series

Sasha Banks evened things up for Smackdown at Survivor Series as she got past Asuka. The Smackdown Women’s Champion defeated her Raw counterpart at tonight’s PPV, and you can see pics and video from the match below.

The win ties Raw and Smackdown at up 2-2 among main card matches on the PPV. Our live coverage of the show is here.

