Sasha Banks & Becky Reference ‘Crying on the Floor’ After Tag Title Win

Sasha Banka and Bayley ended up crying on the floor “again” after their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles win on Smackdown. During the post-show segment as you can see below, Banks and Bayley were doing their official photoshoot as champions and Banks asked Bayley, “Should we take pictures on the floor crying?”

Bayley ecstatically agreed and they ended up doing exactly that after taking more standard pics. The whole thing references reports at the time that the two were crying on the floor after they lost the titles to the IIconics at WrestleMania 35.