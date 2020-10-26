Sasha Banks Becomes Grand Slam Champion At Hell in A Cell, Comments On Victory

With Sasha Banks’ win over Bayley last night at Hell in a Cell, she became the Smackdown Women’s Champion for the first time and ended Bayley’s 380-day run.

With her win, Sasha is now a Grand Slam champion in WWE as she won all of the belts available to female superstars. She is a former five-time RAW Women’s Champion, a former two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion and now the Smackdown Women’s Champion. She’s also a former NXT Women’s Champion. She’s only one of three women to become a Grand Slam champion, after Bayley did it on May 19, 2019 (after winning the Smackdown Women’s title) and Asuka did it on April 14, 2020 (by winning the RAW Women’s title).

Sasha posted a tweet to celebrate her win and also spoke with WWE after it was over.

She said: “Like I said on Friday, I came, I saw and tonight, I conquered. I defeated the longest reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion in history, my former best friend, Bayley. Now Bayley was an incredible champion, she was the longest reigning, she was a Grand Slam, the first-ever Grand Slam Women’s Champion, but tonight I just proved once again why I am The Boss, why I am Sasha Banks. So I feel really, really happy and I’m so excited to be the new SmackDown Women’s Champion because just like you know, the Draft was a couple weeks ago. We have a bunch of new incredible female talent, and I cannot wait to go up and down that ring with Bianca, with Liv, with Ruby Riott, Natalya, Zelina, Billie Kay. I mean, the whole roster. SmackDown is the land of opportunity and I am the leader. So, I’m going to lead the SmackDown women’s division into the land of The Boss. I like that.”