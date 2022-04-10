wrestling / News
Sasha Banks, Bella Twins, Xavier Woods At Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards (Pics)
Sasha Banks, Xavier Woods, and Nikki and Brie Bella (The Bella Twins) were all at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday night.
Sasha was nominated for Favorite Female Sports Star while Woods was nominated for Favorite Male Creator. WWE legends The Rock and John Cena were both also nominated for Favorite Movie Actor. The Rock’s Jungle Cruise was nominated for Favorite Movie while John Cena’s Wipeout was nominated for Favorite Reality Show.
Rob Gronkowski, who had a stint as the WWE 24/7 Champion, was one of the hosts for the show.
Photos of the WWE stars at the show are below.
#KCA pic.twitter.com/80FDBVOyss
— Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) April 10, 2022
Butterfly effect #KCA pic.twitter.com/cTWfuJkqNU
— Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) April 9, 2022
#kca @SashaBanksWWE @Nickelodeon pic.twitter.com/eyjyGVhBHp
— Austin Creed ✈️ Pax East (@AustinCreedWins) April 9, 2022
Just posted a photo https://t.co/sUAPYfZvML
— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 10, 2022
.@BellaTwins & @camillekostek at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards.#KCA pic.twitter.com/ve17g5r20k
— #KCA (@AwardShowUpdate) April 10, 2022
.@MirandaCosgrove & @gronk & @camillekostek at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards.#kca pic.twitter.com/lNeERSpAM7
— #KCA (@AwardShowUpdate) April 10, 2022
.@RobGronkowski & @MirandaCosgrove at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards#KCA pic.twitter.com/o7tEgbj6LT
— #KCA (@AwardShowUpdate) April 10, 2022
.@AustinCreedWins & @SashaBanksWWE & @BellaTwins at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards.#kca pic.twitter.com/UeBrhQLWTu
— #KCA (@AwardShowUpdate) April 10, 2022
.@TheRock & @KevinHart4real at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards.#KCA pic.twitter.com/9gWgdV2MpX
— #KCA (@AwardShowUpdate) April 10, 2022
.@BellaTwins & @KarlJacobs_ onstage at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards.#KCA pic.twitter.com/PcdbZ8rxg5
— #KCA (@AwardShowUpdate) April 10, 2022
.@SashaBanksWWE & Xavier Woods at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards.#KCA pic.twitter.com/gvZEdpRgKk
— #KCA (@AwardShowUpdate) April 9, 2022
