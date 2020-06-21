Sasha Banks Claims She and Bayley Are a Better Team Than Le Sex Gods, Chris Jericho Responds

– As previously noted, Sasha Banks has been bragging about how much better Banks and Bayley are as a tag team than other tag teams in the wrestling business. Today, Sasha Banks remarked, “We’re better than #LeSexGods [Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara].” Later on Jericho responded to her via Twitter, citing the viewership numbers, which you can see below.

Jericho wrote in response, “Congrats guys, proud of you! But don’t forget to add that you got SMOKED in the all important p18-49 demo (which is what advertisers care about the most) 367k to 264k! You did good…Just not good enough!”

For his part, Sammy Guevara shared a funny tweet today as well, writing, “Why’s Trevor tweeting about me from a different account?” You can also view his tweet below.

