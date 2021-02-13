WWE News: Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair Show Nia Jax’s ‘My Hole!’ Footage on Smackdown, Bayley vs. Liv Morgan Clip

– It looks like Nia Jax’s “My hole!” is back on the menu in terms of WWE storylines. (It’s the end of the week, and I’m not even a little sorry about writing that.) Tonight’s Smackdown featured Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair mocking Jax over the now-infamous line from this week’s Raw, and then causing Jax to fall and reinjure said hole in a post-promo scuffle.

Banks and Belair were in the ring for a segment as Belair continues to tease who she might challenge for their title at WrestleMania when Jax and Shayna Baszler came down and ripped into the two via a promo. Banks then aired footage of Baszler losing to Naomi on Raw, plus the moment when Jax missed a legdrop and landed tailbone-first on the ring apron. WWE censored the line in question. After the footage aired Jax and Baszler attacked but Banks and Belair caused Jax to land tailbone-first on the apron again, then took out Baszler with a double-team move. You can see the video below.

WWE had edited the Raw clip out of the replay and YouTube video earlier in the week, but the line has stayed popular on social media and several WWE stars have kept it going with jokes about the whole thing.

– WWE also posted a clip from Bayley’s win over Liv Morgan, which happened after Billie Kay inadvertantly distracted the referee: