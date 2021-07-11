Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair From WrestleMania 37 Wins At 2021 ESPYS

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair from WrestleMania 37 won Best WWE Moment at the 2021 ESPYS which took place on Saturday night. You can see Sasha, Bianca, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon’s reactions to the win below.

Bianca tweeted: “ESPY WINNERS! Thank you EVERYONE! @ESPYS @wwe @espn #ESPYs2021″

Sasha tweeted: “Thank you to our @WWEUniverse for voting for us!!! I love you! @ESPYS”

Triple H tweeted: “Congratulations to @SashaBanksWWE and @BiancaBelairWWE on winning the @ESPY for @WWE Moment of the Year for their #WrestleMania main event. Incredible moment for them, for our business and the #WWE Universe!!!!”

Stephanie tweeted: “Making history, in and out of the ring. Congratulations to @BiancaBelairWWE & @SashaBanksWWE, the first female recipients of the @espys Best @WWE Moment for their match at #WrestleMania37, becoming the first Black women to main event. #ESPYS”

Thank you to our @WWEUniverse for voting for us!!! I love you! @ESPYS pic.twitter.com/9DlACDOBP3 — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) July 11, 2021

Congratulations to @SashaBanksWWE and @BiancaBelairWWE on winning the @ESPY for @WWE Moment of the Year for their #WrestleMania main event. Incredible moment for them, for our business and the #WWE Universe!!!! https://t.co/yUkbNNdANN — Triple H (@TripleH) July 11, 2021