wrestling / News
Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair From WrestleMania 37 Wins At 2021 ESPYS
Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair from WrestleMania 37 won Best WWE Moment at the 2021 ESPYS which took place on Saturday night. You can see Sasha, Bianca, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon’s reactions to the win below.
Bianca tweeted: “ESPY WINNERS! Thank you EVERYONE! @ESPYS @wwe @espn #ESPYs2021″
Sasha tweeted: “Thank you to our @WWEUniverse for voting for us!!! I love you! @ESPYS”
Triple H tweeted: “Congratulations to @SashaBanksWWE and @BiancaBelairWWE on winning the @ESPY for @WWE Moment of the Year for their #WrestleMania main event. Incredible moment for them, for our business and the #WWE Universe!!!!”
Stephanie tweeted: “Making history, in and out of the ring. Congratulations to @BiancaBelairWWE & @SashaBanksWWE, the first female recipients of the @espys Best @WWE Moment for their match at #WrestleMania37, becoming the first Black women to main event. #ESPYS”
ESPY WINNERS!
Thank you EVERYONE!@ESPYS @wwe @espn #ESPYs2021 pic.twitter.com/lMMuwlcUZL
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) July 11, 2021
Thank you to our @WWEUniverse for voting for us!!! I love you! @ESPYS pic.twitter.com/9DlACDOBP3
— Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) July 11, 2021
Congratulations to @SashaBanksWWE and @BiancaBelairWWE on winning the @ESPY for @WWE Moment of the Year for their #WrestleMania main event. Incredible moment for them, for our business and the #WWE Universe!!!! https://t.co/yUkbNNdANN
— Triple H (@TripleH) July 11, 2021
Making history, in and out of the ring. Congratulations to @BiancaBelairWWE & @SashaBanksWWE, the first female recipients of the @espys Best @WWE Moment for their match at #WrestleMania37, becoming the first Black women to main event. #ESPYS
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 11, 2021
More Trending Stories
- DDP On Stalker Angle With The Undertaker’s Wife In WWE, What He Should’ve Told Vince McMahon When Pitched Idea
- Jim Cornette Slams Man Who Charged Ring on AEW Dynamite: ‘You’re Lucky Someone Didn’t Gut You’
- AJ Styles Reacts To Criticism About His Recent Booking in WWE
- Jeff Jarrett On Laying Down For Hulk Hogan At Bash At The Beach 2000, Backstage Drama Surrounding Finish Of The Match