Sasha Banks Plans To Branch Out Beyond the Ring Eventually, Is Seeking Her Last Legacy Piece

Sasha Banks does see a career beyond WWE for herself, revealing that she does plan to continue her crossover into acting once her full-time in-ring career is done. Banks was a guest on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast and was asked about her future in Hollywood.

When asked if she eventually planned to further branch out beyond wrestling, Banks said (per Fightful), “Yes, I am. It’s kind of really hard to do with the WWE schedule, when I shot The Mandalorian last year, it went from doing TV, doing live events, getting on a plane, going to LA, shooting all week, getting on a red eye, getting back to TV, putting my hair in, taking my hair out, for three months. If I’m going to take over the world, I have to choose one or the other and that’s the hard part to think of because wrestling has been my whole life.”

She continued, “When that time and opportunity comes, I really have to sit back and think, ‘What’s next?” Is it full-time Hollywood? Is it full-time doing something else that I have passion about or is it still being [in WWE] and making more history and changing the game and leaving a legacy that is forever cemented, but I feel like I’ve already done that. I feel like I’m already a Hall of Famer and I feel like I’ve done it all, so what is that last legacy piece I can leave? I’m still searching.”

To date, The Mandalorian is Banks’ only screen credit, appearing in two episodes of season two as the Mandalorian warrior Koska Reeves.